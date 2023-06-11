American Express has announced that Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways, now accepts American Express card payments.

American Express Cardmembers now have greater payment choice and are able to use their American Express Cards with Jazeera, which operates a robust network spanning 66 destinations across the Middle East, Europe, Central and South Asia as well as Africa.

With the addition of Jazeera Airways, American Express Cardmembers will be able to use their American Express Card when booking flights on the airline website or via the Jazeera app making it easier than ever to explore the world.

“We are thrilled to be working with Jazeera Airways, increasing our range of accepted payment methods and adding value to our Cardmembers,” said Rasheed Khuzam, Kuwait Country Manager, American Express Middle East. “As our network of airline partners continues to grow, we are committed to offering our members added convenience and accessibility, as well as the very best of travel options and experiences."

Jazeera Airways has seen year-on-year growth, serving 3.58 million passengers in 2022 and is expected to reach 10 million by 2028. The airline's steady expansion of routes has made it a popular choice for travelers seeking value flights and excellent service.

Bharathan Ravindran, Vice President – Commercial, Jazeera Airways said: “At Jazeera Airways we strive to offer the best customer experience for all our passengers. This includes a large variety of destinations, comfortable flights and great value add services. The Jazeera website and mobile application, ranked the no. 1 travel app in Kuwait, are the most popular and rewarding channels to book our flights. By accepting American Express payments, we aim to provide customers even greater payment choice.”

The partnership will offer American Express Cardmembers access to Jazeera Airways’ growing range of travel destinations, with the best value flights and service.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).