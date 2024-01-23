Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, recently introduced upgrades to Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5) at the Kuwait International Airport. Most of the improvements that were in the areas of infrastructure and operations were aimed at enhancing passenger comfort.

Rohit Ramachandran, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways said: “At Jazeera Airways Terminal 5, we currently serve close to 4 million passengers annually, and aim to provide a smooth passenger experience from end to end.

“This starts from the time passengers park their vehicle or enter the Terminal till they board their flights. As part of our ongoing efforts to ensure this, we have invested millions of Kuwaiti dinars to implement a number of new enhancements and upgrades at the Terminal.”

Infrastructure and Operational Upgrades

Check-in has been made faster with extra check-in desks, as well as new, improved self-check-in kiosks that will be coming soon. The early check-in service at Jazeera Park and Fly allows passengers to get their boarding pass from nine up to 36 hours prior to departure.

The terminal has only one centralised security check prior to departures.

This helps passengers reduce the stress of having to go through additional security checks at the boarding gate.

Three additional boarding gates with seating areas have been introduced to help accommodate more passengers.

New changing rooms have been built to benefit Umrah travellers.

Expanded food and beverage outlets both landside and airside including well-known fastfood chains, offer passengers a wider option for meals or drinks.

The Duty Free shops in two locations offer a large variety of airport exclusives in perfumes, food and gifts.

Ramachandran added: “By managing the Terminal, we are in control of the passenger journey through the airport. Our goal is to reduce the amount of time required between entering the terminal and reaching the boarding gate to 20 minutes, making it quicker for passengers to board their flights.

“We also have a Customer Service Team operating throughout the terminal to assist passengers all the way. With all these new upgrades, we look forward to offering a pleasant airport experience alongside affordable fare.”

Retail Spaces

Jazeera Terminal 5 offers prime retail spaces to different businesses in Kuwait. These include food and beverage outlets, money exchanges, electronics, and general stores.

The airport is the only place in Kuwait with 24x7 retail, aside from catering to travellers that require last minute essentials.

Additional Services

A 350-vehicle parking building across the road is connected to Jazeera Terminal 5 by a shaded walking bridge. Passengers can easily walk across or transfer luggage, especially during the summer months.

A valet parking, airport limousine, porters, bag wrapping as well as meet and assist services also provide additional value to passengers.

Other services that offer 24/7 convenience, include ticket booking, money exchanges, food, and beverage outlets as well as ministry services for utility bills or fines payment.

Recently, the terminal started helping with the clearance process of newly arriving domestic workers.

Airside, the Terminal also offers the Pearl Lounge which includes a designated smoking room aside.

