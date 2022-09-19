Kuwait’-based Jazeera Airways has announced its first route to China with the launch of direct flights to Xian, starting from September 19, initially with a flight every fortnight, moving to a weekly service in the near future.

Flights will include a technical stop in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan for refuelling, using an A320neo aircraft.

Jazeera Airways Chief Executive Officer, Rohit Ramachandran, said: “This a real milestone for Jazeera to be flying all the way to the People’s Republic of China. Commercial ties between Kuwait and China have been growing and we see a positive outlook for developing our network further into the region.”

Xian is Western China’s third largest city with a population of over 12 million people and the most populous city in Northwest China.

It is categorized as a second-tier city and was the starting point of the historic Silk Road. It is famous worldwide as the home of the Terracotta Army.

Jazeera Airways operates commercial and cargo flights out of its Jazeera Terminal T5 at Kuwait International Airport. The airline flies to 50 popular destinations across the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa and Europe comprising high-demand business, leisure and weekend destinations.

