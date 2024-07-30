Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (DOH) has demonstrated exceptional growth in the first half of 2024, witnessing a significant increase of 25% in passenger traffic. Additionally, its aircraft movement has grown by 19%, total number of bags handled has grown by 19% and cargo operations has increased by 12%, in comparison to the first half of 2023.

Impressive growth in passengers

Hamad International Airport welcomed 25.9 million passengers in the first half of 2024, a 25% increase compared to the first half of 2023.

This includes a 22.1% increase in point-to-point passengers compared to the same period last year. Point-to-point refers to the passengers flying directly into and out of Doha, reflecting significant growth in the number of airline partners operating from the airport, and the flourishing tourism sector in Qatar.

New Airlines, increased aircraft movements and cargo expansion

Hamad International Airport expanded its network this year by welcoming new airlines partners, including Japan Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, China Southern Airlines, and Akasa Air. This is in addition to Iberia, Xiamen Airlines and Vistara joining the airport’s network late last year. This expansion underscores the airport’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and providing more travel options for passengers and has significantly boosted tourism, fostered trade relationships and fortified business ties between Qatar and the global community. Hamad International Airport experienced a notable 12% growth in cargo operations, in terms of cargo tonnage, compared to the same period last year.

Robust global traffic growth

The demand from and to the Middle East experienced a remarkable 45.3% growth, driven by the recovery of airline operations between GCC countries, particularly the UAE, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Traffic to and from Europe grew by 32.8%, supported by the launch of new destinations and increased capacity to existing destinations from Qatar Airways as well as and the commencement of services by Spain’s Iberia in late 2023.

The Asian-Pacific region had a considerable growth of 20.9% as well, bolstered by the addition of four new airlines from the region – including Chinese carrier Xiamen Airlines – which began operations in late 2023.

Qatar Airways further expanded its capacity in key Asian markets such as in Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam – while also introducing new routes to Cambodia, Central Asia, and other Asian cities.

London emerged as the top destination, with Qatar Airways serving both London Heathrow Airport and London Gatwick Airport. Other popular destinations included Bangkok, Thailand, Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Poised for a strong finish

Hamad International Airport (DOH) projects a further increase of passenger traffic in the second half of 2024. Having reached the 50 million passenger per annum mark earlier this year, HIA forecasts it will surpass this milestone by the year end, underscoring Qatar’s airport’s robust position as a leading global aviation hub.

