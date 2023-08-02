Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha, Qatar is elevating its passenger’s airport experience with the introduction of innovative digital wayfinding.

QR codes are leveraged to provide easy to use wayfinding solution through different digital touchpoints conveniently located across the airport’s expansive terminal. Whether wanting to try one of the many dining or retail experiences at the airport or finding a departure gate, passengers will experience frictionless wayfinding, the airport said.

The QR codes are available across the airport through flight information display screens, passenger digital assistance kiosks and other key touchpoints, to further assist passengers with their wayfinding requirements. The new digital solution is compatible with all mobile devices and passengers can seamlessly connect to Hamad International Airport’s next generation Wi-Fi to use this service.

Suhail Kadri, Senior Vice President of Technology and Innovation at Hamad International Airport, said: "We are constantly reviewing and evaluating our multiple digital touchpoints for passengers to ensure we meet their requirements. By investing and utilizing the latest innovative technological solutions and listening to global passenger requirements at our airport, we will continue to set and exceed industry standards."

As part of the airport’s digital transformation strategy, Hamad International Airport is constantly investing in the latest technology and innovative solutions that will optimise operations and provide a seamless and enhanced airport journey for passengers. Since the airport started its operations in 2014, it has remained steadfast towards introducing and creating an unparalleled airport experience for travelers and commercial partners, it said.

