Major airlines in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are working together to provide passenger services during the FIFA World Cup, slated to take place in November this year.

Qatar’s national carrier announced on Thursday that it is “joining hands” with GCC carriers to organise a “match day” shuttle service during the event, which is expected to contribute around $20 billion to the economy.

“We’re joining hands with key GCC carriers as part of the commitment to make the first ever FIFA World Cup in the Middle East a truly special one,” the airline said on Twitter.

Airlines participating are Saudia, Flydubai, Oman Air and Kuwait Airways.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria )

