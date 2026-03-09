Due to the temporary closure of airspace in Bahrain and across the region, Gulf Air has suspended its flight operations.

Services will resume once Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs confirms that the affected airspace has safely reopened.

Passengers holding Gulf Air tickets with original travel dates up to March 21, 2026, may rebook free of charge on Gulf Air–operated flights up to May 15, 2026.

Alternatively, passengers on flights scheduled until March 21, 2026, may request a full refund. -TradeArabia News Service

