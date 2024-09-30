Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air has announced the expansion of its longstanding partnership with Thai Airways, further strengthening its commitment to providing passengers with seamless travel options across their combined networks.

This enhanced agreement will significantly increase the number of destinations available to travellers of both airlines.

As per the deal, Gulf Air will add 10 new destinations to its network via Thai Airways, bringing the total number of codeshare routes to 14, while Thai Airways will add 6 new destinations to its network via Gulf Air, thus bringing the total number of codeshare routes to 8, said a statement from Gulf Air.

The expanded partnership will provide Gulf Air passengers with greater access to domestic points within Thailand, as well as key cities across Asia and Australia served by Thai Airways.

The codeshare flights will offer seamless connectivity and a more convenient travel experience for passengers of both airlines, it stated.

"Gulf Air customers will be able to book travel to additional cities in Thailand such as Chiang Mai, and Phuket, as well as destinations in countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, and Australia," said a Gulf Air spokesperson.

This latest development underscores Gulf Air and Thai Airways' commitment to continuously strengthen their collaboration and enhance the travel options available to their customers.

The two airlines will work closely together to implement the expanded codeshare agreement and provide passengers with a superior level of service.

"Our expanded partnership with Thai Airways reaffirms our commitment to providing seamless and enriching travel experiences," said the spokesperson.

"This strategic move not only enhances operational efficiency across our networks, but also provides our passengers with even greater choice and convenience, connecting them to even more exciting destinations across Asia and Australia via Bangkok," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

