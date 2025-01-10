The first Emirates A350 landed in Bahrain yesterday, making it the third destination globally to be served by the new aircraft and the only city on the airline’s network to have double daily A350 operations.

Passengers traveling between Bahrain and Dubai can experience the airline’s next generation Airbus A350 product on EK837/838 and EK839/840.

The new Emirates A350 accommodates 312 passengers across three spacious cabins – 32 seats in business class, 21 seats in premium economy, and 259 seats in economy class. Equipped with faster wifi, 4K screens for the award-winning ice in-flight entertainment system, along with other cutting-edge features, the aircraft continues to deliver on the airline’s commitment to offer its customers a comfortable and consistent travel experience.

