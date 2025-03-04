Bahrain - A bold vision to elevate Bahrain into a premier regional aviation hub is being championed by Muharraq Municipal Council, which is urging the government to form strategic partnerships with international airlines.

Council chairman Abdulaziz Al Naar is leading the charge, stressing that Bahrain International Airport – located in Muharraq Governorate – has the potential to become a key player in global aviation once again.

Mr Al Naar has set his sights on attracting airlines from the United States, South America, Europe and the Indian subcontinent, stressing that enticing major carriers to establish regional headquarters in Bahrain would give the airport a much-needed competitive edge over neighbouring rivals.

“We have a world-class airport with state-of-the-art facilities, a strategic geographic location, and a government that is open to business,” Mr Al Naar said. “If we can convince global airlines to set up operations here, it will not only boost the aviation industry but also create new economic opportunities for the country.”

Despite the ambitious plan approved unanimously during yesterday’s council meeting at the Muharraq Municipality headquarters in Busaiteen, Mr Al Naar acknowledges that turning Bahrain into an aviation powerhouse will not be easy.“It’s not just about bringing in airlines. We have to provide the right incentives, develop supporting infrastructure and ensure seamless connectivity,” he said.

“Our neighbours have made significant advancements, but Bahrain has the historical background and expertise to reclaim its number one status.”Mr Al Naar highlighted that in the past, Bahrain played a key role in the aviation sector and that with the right policies and partnerships, it can regain its influence.

The council is also calling for a stronger collaboration between the government and national carrier Gulf Air to enhance connectivity through code-sharing agreements.“Gulf Air is one of Bahrain’s strongest assets. If we can expand its network through well-structured code-share deals, we can offer seamless travel options for passengers, where their baggage is checked through to their final destination without the hassle of multiple check-ins,” Mr Al Naar explained.

He added that Bahrain’s relatively small size should not be seen as a limitation but rather an advantage, allowing for efficient operations and a more streamlined travel experience.The Muharraq Municipal Council’s proposal comes at a time when Bahrain is seeking to diversify its economy and enhance its position in global markets.

“The government has been proactive in strengthening our aviation sector, but we need to think bigger. The future is in partnerships and leveraging our location to attract the best players in the industry,” stressed Mr Al Naar.

“From the top of my head, I can easily think of Chinese, Malaysian, Indonesian and Macau airlines from the subAsian continent that could come here.“Also, we can get Georgian, Armenian, Azerbaijan and even Romanian and Albanian airlines from Eastern Europe.“Bahrain has strong relationships with Italy and an aviation deal could be easily managed with the Italian Government.

“The biggest asset would be the US market and surrounding North and South American countries.”Mr Al Naar said as Bahrain looks to compete with regional aviation giants like Dubai and Doha, the push for greater international airline partnerships could be the key to unlocking the next chapter in the country’s aviation success.“We have to be visionary and think to the future,” he said.

“Sometimes it involves taking risks as sitting idle has never been a solution.”The $1.1bn airport terminal, opened in January 2021, is four times larger than the former facility with the new airport having a capacity to handle 14 million passengers a year.

The proposal will be now forwarded by Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak to Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Dr Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa for review.

