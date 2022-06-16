Bahrain - Gulf Air, Bahrain’s national carrier, said that its services to Rome began recently with two direct weekly flights between Bahrain International Airport and Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci International Airport.

On this occasion, the national carrier held a celebratory lunch in Rome which was attended by numerous VIPs that included Manlio Di Stefano Undersecretary of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador of Bahrain to Italy Dr Nasser Al Balooshi, Paola Amadei Ambassador of Italy to Bahrain, Sheikh Azzam Mubarak Sabah Al-Sabah Ambassador of Kuwait to Italy, Dr Ahmed bin Salim bin Mohamed Baomar Ambassador of Oman to Italy, Paolo Campinoti CEO of PRAMAC, Federico Scriboni Head of Business Development Aviation at Aeroporti di Roma; among other dignitaries that attended the event.

Gulf Air Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi said: “By launching services to Rome, we are expanding our Italian operations which are complimented by the addition of Milan to our network. Now, we are seamlessly connecting Northern and South Central parts of Italy to the Middle East.

“Expanding into Europe is part of our strategy, and launching Rome will offer our customers the best network of destinations through the fastest hub in the region. Passengers will be able to enjoy excellent connectivity through Rome, while enjoying the great services and hospitality of the most family-friendly airline out there.”

Rome has always been a popular destination among tourists for its history and heritage besides as a shopping destination, not to mention the thousands of religious travellers visiting the Vatican City.

The economy of Rome is characterized by commercial activities especially tourism-related, banking and fashion. The direct Gulf Air Rome flights provide best two-way connectivity to destinations in the GCC, Indian sub-continent, and the Far East via its efficient Bahrain hub.

