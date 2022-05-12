Riyadh - Future Aviation Forum, which was held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and hosted by the General Authority of Civil Aviation from 9 to 11 May, 2022 in Riyadh, witnessed the signing of more than 50 agreements worth USD2.7 billion (SAR 10 billion).

Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser presented the "Riyadh Aviation Declaration", describing the adoption of this declaration as a pivotal point in the history of the global aviation sector.

Al-Jasser indicated that the second forum will be held in 2024, expressing his happiness to host the Future Aviation Forum once every two years.