FTE APEX Asia Expo, Asia’s largest free-to-attend passenger experience and business performance expo in the aviation industry, will be held in Singapore on November 8 and 9.

The event will bring together airports, airlines, vendors, startups, OEMs, government agencies and various other industry stakeholders for two days of inspiration, collaboration and learning in Singapore.

The event is organised with the support of headline partners Changi Airport Group, Singapore Airlines and Star Alliance.

The expo will provide a unique platform for the industry’s most innovative suppliers from across Asia and beyond to showcase their latest products, services and solutions designed to help airlines and airports improve end-to-end customer experiences, reduce costs, increase revenues, and enhance sustainability and operational efficiency.

Visitors can expect to witness a wide variety of new products, services and equipment from an array of suppliers, including established global industry providers, regional specialists and dynamic new startups, complemented by the co-located Onboard Hospitality Forum Asia.

The expo will also host the Startup Innovation Showcase, which will provide a platform for the most innovative startups from across the region to present their pioneering products and services to airlines, airports and their partners.

The expo theme of “Preparing for tomorrow’s world” will be reflected across its Premium Conference agenda, with unique insights into how the world will evolve over the short, medium and long-term, and how effective utilisation of technology, innovation, hospitality and collaboration can reimagine travel for the better.

Top speakers from Changi Airport Group, Star Alliance, Changi Airports International, Cebu Pacific, Aeroporti di Roma, EL AL Israel Airlines, Aviation Sustainability Forum, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, BBC News, Boeing Global Services, Greater Toronto Airports Authority, have been lined up for the event.

