The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that the Focus Africa Conference will delve into six priorities under IATA’s Focus Africa initiative to strengthen aviation’s contribution to the development of the continent.

The focus areas include the continent’s economic and social development, improving connectivity, safety and reliability for passengers and shippers.

Focus Africa is taking place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on June 20-21 with Ethiopian Airlines as the host airline.

“Over the next 15 years, Africa’s passenger traffic is expected to double. The continent stands out as the region with the greatest potential and opportunity for aviation. But this potential is limited by infrastructure constraints, high costs, lack of connectivity, regulatory impediments, slow adoption of global standards and skills shortages, among other factors. The Focus Africa Conference will bring together the continent’s key stakeholders to address these challenges,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, will deliver an Opening Keynote Address. “We are delighted to host IATA’s Focus Africa Conference and welcome the aviation industry to our home, Addis Ababa. Advancing the air transport industry is critical for Africa’s economic growth. The conference will allow industry leaders to join forces and drive the Focus Africa initiative,” said Tasew.

Walsh, Tasew, and Kamil Alawadhi, IATA’s Regional Vice-President for Africa and Middle East will be speaking at the event along with several other industry leaders.

