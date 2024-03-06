Police are investigating a mid-air collision between a Safarilink plane and a 99 Flying Club aircraft in Nairobi.

A Diani-bound Safarilink plane turned back after the collision shortly after taking off from Wilson Airport.

Two people on board the 99 Flying Club flight died in the incident on Tuesday morning, police told Business Daily.99 Flying Club is a flying school based in Nairobi that caters for the private, commercial and airline sectors.

All 39 passengers and five crew on board the Safarilink plane were evacuated safely.

