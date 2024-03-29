Dubai-based aviation company Aviterra is acquiring more than 100 flying cars from Dutch firm PAL-V in a move that will change the public transport scene in the UAE and across the region.

The deal, which will bring the Liberty flying car model to customers in the Middle East and Africa, has just been concluded, according to a statement this week.

The companies did not share any details about the delivery of the vehicles or when the flying cars will be available for public use.

The PAL-V Liberty is dubbed as the world’s first real flying car because it is a combination of a gyroplane and a car.

It promises to shorten commute and travel times and addresses the need for users to avoid congested roads, as well as boost travel flexibility.

It has a flight range of up to 500 kilometres and a maximum airspeed of 180 kilometres per hour.

“The PAL-V is the perfect tool for our customers’ regional travel requirements, offering a combination of flying and driving. It’s truly an innovation that will change mobility as we know it,” said Mouhanad Wadaa, Managing Director of Aviterra.

Aviterra is backed by one of the founders of Jetex, a global leader in executive aviation.

