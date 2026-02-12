A recent sustainability report by flynas, Saudi Arabia’s leading low-cost carrier, highlights significant environmental and social progress aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and its net-zero emissions target by 2050.

Over an 18-month period, flynas reduced carbon emissions by more than 161,000 tonnes of CO₂—equivalent to planting 6.44 million trees—through a comprehensive strategy focused on fuel efficiency, digital transformation, and impactful environmental and social initiatives.

The first pillar of flynas’ sustainability strategy centres on maximising fuel efficiency.

The airline has modernised its 64-aircraft fleet, with 74% now comprising next-generation Airbus A320neo aircraft.

These aircraft reduce fuel consumption by 18% and cut CO₂ emissions by 8% per 100 cycles compared to older models, resulting in average monthly reductions of 7,200 tonnes of CO₂.

Additional technical partnerships with leading aviation technology providers have enabled advanced monitoring and optimisation of fuel use and emissions.

By fully phasing out older A320ceo aircraft by the end of 2024, flynas aims to further strengthen its environmental performance.

The second pillar focuses on digital transformation. Since its launch, flynas has pioneered digital solutions in Saudi aviation, becoming the first airline in the Kingdom to introduce e-tickets and digital boarding passes.

It has implemented smart cockpit devices to reduce paper use and adopted advanced software solutions to improve maintenance, engineering, and logistics efficiency.

The airline is also developing an electronic Umrah visa and marketing platform to streamline pilgrimage travel services.

The third pillar emphasises broader sustainability initiatives across environmental, social, and economic dimensions.

flynas joined the United Nations Global Compact, becoming the first low-cost carrier in the Middle East to participate, and aligned its strategy with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

It also joined the UN World Tourism Organisation to promote sustainable global tourism.

Locally, flynas signed an MoU with the Saudi Investment Recycling Company to enhance waste management and recycling practices.

Social initiatives include partnerships with King Saud University, enabling student training and development, and a digital donation platform that has raised nearly SAR 2 million ($533,238 ) for children with disabilities.

The airline has also advanced workforce localisation, achieving 100% localisation for co-pilots, 95% for flight dispatchers, and increasing female workforce participation to 30%, with 51% localisation in air hospitality roles.

