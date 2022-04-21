flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, said that it will resume operations to Ha’il and Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, which will bring the number of destinations served by the carrier in the Kingdom to 10.

Flights to Ha’il and Tabuk will commence on May 9 with five weekly flights, an airline statement said.

flydubai has built a network of more than 95 unique destinations in 50 countries served by a young fleet of 63 Boeing 737 aircraft. With the resumption of flights to Hail and Tabuk, flydubai’s network in Saudi Arabia has now grown to ten destinations including AlUla, Dammam, Gassim, Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, Taif and Yanbu.

Flights to Ha’il Airport (HAS) and Tabuk Airport (TUU) will operate five times a week from Dubai World Central (DWC). Following the completion of the northern runway refurbishment project which is scheduled to take place in Dubai International (DXB) from May 9 to June 22, 2022, flights to Ha’il and Tabuk will resume from Terminal 2 from June 23.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to HAS start from AED4,500 ($1,225) and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED1,375. Return Business Class fares from HAS to DXB start from SR4,500 ($1,200) and Economy Class Lite fares start from SR1,425.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to TUU start from AED4,500 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED1,500. Return Business Class fares from TUU to DXB start from SR4,500 and Economy Class Lite fares start from SR1,330.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).