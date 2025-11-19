GE Aerospace and flydubai announced an agreement at the Dubai Airshow to deploy GE Aerospace’s SaaS advanced flight operations software solutions Safety Insight and FlightPulse across its entire fleet.

The integration will enable flydubai to improve operations by leveraging advanced analytics to enhance flight safety and efficiency.

Safety Insight can help quickly identify potential safety risks with indicators and metrics to support rapid response and mitigation. FlightPulse will empower flydubai pilots with real-time performance data to make informed decisions that prioritize safety, efficiency and operation effectiveness.

Khalid Al Humaidan, Senior Vice President of Compliance, Safety & Sustainability at flydubai, said, “As we continue our rapid growth, adopting cutting-edge technology is key to our strategy. Our partnership with GE Aerospace enables us to enhance safety, further improve operational performance and support our mission of providing safe, reliable and efficient air travel.”

He added, “By choosing GE Aerospace’s SaaS and FlightPulse, we are confident that flydubai’s operations will be equipped with top-tier solutions capable of performing at scale. Their alignment with our growth objectives, focus on pilot communication and shared commitment to safety and operational excellence make GE Aerospace the right partner."

Andrew Coleman, General Manager, Software as a Service for GE Aerospace, stated, “GE Aerospace is proud to partner with flydubai to deliver our industry-leading flight operations software solutions that support its fuel and emissions reduction initiatives, in addition to improving key safety metrics. The collaboration with flydubai underscores our shared commitment for a more efficient and digitally integrated aviation ecosystem."

FlightPulse is an App for pilots, informed by pilots, created by GE Aerospace’s SaaS team. It is already trusted by 60,000 pilots worldwide and has seen a 156% increase in users since 2022. FlightPulse helps pilots analyze and improve their takeoffs, achieve more stable approaches, and find optimal landing distances. All three are important factors for promoting flight safety.