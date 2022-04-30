DUBAI - flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, announced today the launch of flights to Izmir in Turkey starting from 26th June with a three-times weekly service. Flights to Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport (ADB) will operate from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB) on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

With the start of flights to Izmir, flydubai’s network in Turkey will grow to four points including Ankara (ESB), Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport (SAW) and Istanbul Airport (IST). flydubai will also operate summer seasonal routes to Bodrum (BJV) and Trabzon (TZX) from 23rd June to offer passengers more options to travel this summer.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, "We are pleased to see our network in Turkey further grow with the start of flights to Izmir. During the busy summer period, we will operate 24 flights a week to Turkey, providing passengers with more opportunities to experience different cities in the country whether they are travelling for a city break or beach holiday. The new direct flights will help stimulate trade links between Dubai and one of the busiest cities in Turkey."

Commenting on the launch of flights, Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said, "we are committed to making travel more accessible and providing more choice for our passengers. We are confident that Izmir will be a popular choice for passengers from the UAE and GCC. We look forward to welcoming our passengers on board and we hope they enjoy the flydubai experience whether they are travelling in Business Class or Economy Class."