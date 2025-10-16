UAE- flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has announced the launch of new flights to Nairobi International Airport (NBO) in Kenya, starting from October 15, 2025. The flights will operate from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) with a four-times-weekly service.

In addition to the new service to the capital, flydubai will increase its operations to Mombasa to a daily service from 01 October 2025, bringing the airline’s total weekly flights to Kenya to 11.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “Kenya is an important market for flydubai, and we are pleased to strengthen our operations with the addition of Nairobi and the increased frequency of our service to Mombasa. These flights underline the importance of connecting Kenya to Dubai’s global aviation hub, enhancing access for trade, travel and tourism between our two countries. We remain committed to playing our part in supporting stronger economic and cultural ties between the UAE and Africa.”

Sudhir Sreedharan, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and South Asia) at flydubai, added: “We are pleased to see our footprint in Kenya grow with the start of flights to Nairobi and the daily service to Mombasa, which started with a four-times-weekly service in 2024. This expansion provides more convenient options for customers from the UAE and across our network to access Kenya, whether they are travelling for business, leisure or to visit friends and family. We sincerely thank the Kenyan authorities and our partners for their support in making these routes possible.”

