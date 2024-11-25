Flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, announced new seasonal summer flights to Al Alamein International Airport (DBB). The new daily operation will offer flydubai customers more options for travel next summer to one of the most exciting, up-and-coming holiday destinations in the region.

Flights to the Mediterranean leisure destination will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) between 21 June and 07 September 2025. The direct flights will offer customers from Dubai, and across the network, easier access to Egypt’s popular Al Sahel North Coast.

Commenting on the start of operations, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “we are excited to add Al Alamein to our seasonal summer schedule. The daily operation will enable more visitors to enjoy the stunning Mediterranean coastlines, beautiful beaches and vibrant atmosphere of Egypt’s North Coast region. flydubai remains committed to stimulating free flows of trade and tourism in underserved markets and supporting Dubai’s aviation hub.”

With the addition of its summer operations to Al Alamein, flydubai grows its network in Egypt to three destination including Alexandria and Cairo (Sphinx), served by 21 weekly flights. The carrier has seen growing demand for its operations to the new airport in Cairo since the launch of its flights last year, giving passengers more options for travel via a new gateway to the capital.

Sudhir Sreedharan, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said: “we continue to look for new opportunities to grow our network and offer our customers more options for travel, especially during busy travel periods. Al Alamein is a fantastic new edition to our summer offering which includes popular destinations such as Batumi, Bodrum, Corfu, Dubrovnik, Mykonos, Santorini and Olbia. We are confident that Al Alamein will be a popular destination for passengers from the UAE as well as from across the network.”