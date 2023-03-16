PHOTO
First phase of Saudization of licensed aviation professions begins
The first phase covers four professions, such as air controller, air transporter, ground movement coordinator, and co-pilot
March 16, 2023
PHOTO
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.