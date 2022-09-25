Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the UAE, has been awarded Best Airline Staff Service in the Middle East by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax.

The accolade recognises the care and attention to detail the airline’s teams give to customers’ needs throughout their journeys.

Mohammad Al Bulooki, Group Chief Operating Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “The Etihad family is grateful for this recognition from Skytrax which underlines the ambition to offer an unmatched proposition for travellers.

“As air travel comes soaring back this year, Etihad’s award-winning service aligned with a deep-seated commitment to sustainability, is proving to be a popular combination with guests.”

The prestigious award follows Etihad being named ‘Environmental Airline of the Year 2022’ in the annual Airline Ratings, marking Etihad’s industry-leading strategy to improve aviation sustainability for both the airline itself and the entire industry.

In addition, the airline also won ‘Best Cabin Crew’ and ‘Best First Class’ at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2022.

Etihad operates to more than 70 passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America.

The airline operates a fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft, with the backbone of the fleet being the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Earlier this year, Etihad also introduced the fuel-efficient Airbus A350-1000 to connect with New York, Chicago and London. In the first half of 2022, Etihad carried 4.02 million passengers, over three million more than the same time last year.

