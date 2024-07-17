UAE national carrier Etihad Airways has entered into a codeshare deal with Batik Air Malaysia to help boost connectivity for its passengers. The deal comes into effect from today (July 16).

Etihad's guests can now seamlessly access eight domestic and international locations via Batik’s hub at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) using the combined services and networks of both carriers on a single ticket, said the airline in a statement.

Additionally, guests can benefit from a smooth and convenient transfer of their luggage to their final destination.

The agreement now allows Etihad guests to travel to five new domestic codeshare destinations in Malaysia: Johor Bahru, Langkawi, Penang, Kota Kinabalu and Tawau; along with three international points, Da Nang and Hanoi in Vietnam, and Perth in Australia.

With the agreement, both inbound and outbound Malaysia passengers will have a wider choice of flights on the combined networks.

Batik’s network is now easily accessible to customers, who can connect via its gateway in Kuala Lumpur, served by twice-daily Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad, said: “This collaboration significantly enhances our codeshare network, offering travellers seamless access to five key destinations in Malaysia, including the idyllic island of Langkawi, the culturally and culinary rich city of Penang, and Kota Kinabalu, the gateway to Borneo’s tallest peak Mount Kinabalu.

"Equally, we eagerly anticipate extending a warm welcome to customers from Asia visiting our home in Abu Dhabi, experiencing our renowned hospitality, as well as passengers connecting to Etihad’s growing global network in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe via our Abu Dhabi hub."

Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy, Chief Executive Officer of Batik Air Malaysia, said: "Through this partnership, we aim to welcome visitors globally to explore Malaysia's diverse attractions, alongside destinations across South-East Asia and more.

“We aim to establish Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) as a transit hub, further enhancing Etihad's connectivity for its passengers, ensuring a more comprehensive and convenient travel experience,” he said, adding that Etihad passengers can easily transit through KUL to reach various destinations in Malaysia, Southeast Asia, Australia, and beyond.

“Moreover, this partnership will expand flight choices for Malaysian travellers, offering enhanced travel options to discover new international destinations beyond Abu Dhabi.”

The agreement with Batik becomes Etihad’s 38th codeshare partner.

