Etihad Airways and Hong Kong Airlines are strengthening their partnership by launching a codeshare partnership and establishing a reciprocal loyalty agreement.

The loyalty agreement was signed during a ceremonial event in Hong Kong on the evening of 4 November 2025, coinciding with the arrival of Etihad’s inaugural flight from Abu Dhabi to Hong Kong International Airport.

Seamless Connections

Hong Kong Airlines flights between Hong Kong and Abu Dhabi are now bookable as Etihad ‘EY’ services, while travellers can fly Etihad to popular Japanese destinations including Fukuoka, Hokkaido-Sapporo, Osaka, and Okinawa on Hong Kong Airlines-operated flights under the ‘HX’ code. This means one ticket for the entire journey, single check-in, and bags transferred automatically. Abu Dhabi becomes the effortless bridge linking Greater China and Japan to the MiddleEast, Europe and Africa.

Network-Wide Earningand Redemption: Reciprocal Loyalty Programme

Once the programme is launched, members of Hong Kong Airlines’ Fortune Wings Club and Etihad Guest will be able to enjoy reciprocal earn-and-redeem functionalities across bothfull networks. This builds on Etihad’s existing partnership with Hainan Airlinesand enables Fortune Wings Club members to collect and redeem on Etihad’s newly launched Hong Kong service. With this addition, Etihad Guest leads as the non-alliance loyalty programme with the largest airline partner portfolio worldwide.

Arik De, Chief Revenueand Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “This partnership delivers meaningful value to Etihad Guest members through full earn-and-redeem access across Hong Kong Airlines’ network, complemented by codeshare connectivity to high-demand Japanese destinations. It underscores our commitment to providingour loyal guests with greater flexibility, broader reach, and superior rewards.“

Louis Li, Executive Vice President of Hong Kong Airlines, said: “This partnership marks an important milestone in Hong Kong Airlines’ return to the international market.The expansion of our codeshare and the launch of a reciprocal loyalty programme not only benefit travellers from both airlines but also lay the foundation for deepened commercial collaboration.”

He added: “Our relationship with Etihad Airways began in 2014 through codeshare cooperation and has remained strong ever since. In recent years, we have observed growing travel demand from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region to Hong Kong and other major Asian cities. As the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabiplays a vital role in facilitating trade and economic ties between Hong Kong and the Middle East. We are confident that this renewed partnership will create significant commercial opportunities for both airlines and deliver greater convenience and value to business and leisure travellers alike.” -TradeArabia News Service

