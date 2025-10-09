Etihad Airways today launched its new daily flights to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, connecting Zayed International Airport (AUH) with Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (ADD).

The inaugural flights operated at full capacity in both directions, reflecting the strong demand for travel between the two capitals.

The launch coincides with the formal activation of Etihad’s landmark Joint Venture with Ethiopian Airlines, announced earlier this year, which enhances collaboration between the two flag carriers and expands seamless travel options between Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Under the new Joint Venture, Etihad and Ethiopian Airlines will coordinate schedules and jointly develop routes, offering guests more choice and convenience while strengthening trade, tourism and cultural links between both regions.

The agreement also paves the way for broader cooperation in areas, including loyalty programmes, training and cargo, underscoring the airlines’ shared commitment to deliver a smoother, more connected travel experience for guests.

Through the Joint Venture, Etihad guests can now reach more than 55 destinations across 33 African countries via Ethiopian’s hub in Addis Ababa, while Ethiopian Airlines customers gain streamlined access through Abu Dhabi to over 20 destinations across Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

The Addis Ababa launch forms a key pillar of Etihad’s expanding African footprint. In 2025, the airline is deepening its presence across the continent with additional flights to Nairobi growing to 14 weekly by December, increased frequencies to Casablanca and Johannesburg, and a partnership with Air Seychelles.

Continuing its strategic growth, Etihad will also introduce new destinations in North Africa, with Tunis and Algiers joining the network next month.