Emirates will be operating twice daily flights on its flagship A380 aircraft to Mauritius from July 1, 2022 to meet the increase in demand for travel to the island nation.

Emirates currently operates daily flights to Mauritius. In line with rising demand, the airline will be scaling up operations from daily to nine weekly flights between 09 April 2022 and the end of June 2022 and then moving up to double daily flights from July 2022.

Emirates’ second daily flight will provide an important boost to tourism to the Indian Ocean destination which has now relaxed entry restrictions for travellers. The additional flight will also provide more choice in flight timings and seamless connectivity to customers from markets across Europe, Americas and the Middle East looking to travel to Mauritius to enjoy its sandy beaches, crystal clear waters and lush natural landscapes.

The Emirates A380 experience remains a customer favourite offering 14 First Class suites, 76 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 426 ergonomically designed seats in Economy Class. Customers travelling to and from Mauritius can once again look forward to enjoying the aircraft’s spacious and comfortable cabins and the unmissable signature products and services, including the iconic A380 Onboard Lounge and Shower Spa.

Guests in all classes can enjoy regionally inspired cuisine designed by award winning chefs and non-stop entertainment on their flights with ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system featuring a catalogue of over 4,500 channels featuring movies, music, TV shows, podcasts, audiobooks, games and more.

Customers can make their bookings to travel to Mauritius on emirates.com, the Emirates App or via local Emirates sales offices or through travel agents.

Emirates is committed to Mauritius and is currently in its 20th year of operations to the Indian Ocean destination. Over the last two decades, the airline has made an important contribution to the local economy and tourism by flying in visitors from across its global network spanning six continents.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).