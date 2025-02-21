UAE - Emirates SkyCargo, the cargo arm of the world’s largest international airline, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Astral Aviation, one of the leading cargo airlines in Africa, to explore ways to boost global trade to and from the continent.

Astral Aviation operates an extensive intra-Africa network of 50 destinations served via scheduled and adhoc charters. Matched with Emirates SkyCargo’s vast global network of over 145 destinations and fleet of passenger aircraft and dedicated freighters, the partnership underscores the growing prominence of Africa as a competitive player in world trade.

Both airlines bring particular experience in handling sensitive cargo, such as fresh fruits, vegetables, and lifesaving pharmaceuticals, which are key commodities transported to and from the market.

The agreement was signed at Air Cargo Africa by Badr Abbas, Emirates SkyCargo’s Divisional Senior Vice President and Sanjeev Gadhia, CEO of Astral Aviation Limited. Under the terms of the MoU, Emirates SkyCargo and Astral Aviation will work closely on a number of initiatives, which include expanding cargo interline options and block space agreements, to enhance connectivity and boost the reach of African businesses.

Abbas said: “Home to 11 of the 20 fastest-growing economies, coupled with bold trade ambitions, there is immense growth potential in Africa. Given the breadth of our network, our all widebody fleet and specialist product portfolio, we are well placed to support businesses reach new suppliers and customers in every corner of the globe. This partnership with Astral Aviation solidifies our longstanding commitment to the market, creating mutually beneficial economic opportunities to keep goods flowing quickly, reliably and efficiently.”

Gadhia said: “Today marks a pivotal step in our, over 15 years, commercial partnership and reflects our shared vision to elevate air cargo solutions to, from and within Africa. Together, we will unlock new opportunities, driving innovation and strengthening global trade connectivity.”

The economic and investment cooperation between the UAE and Africa continues to grow, with the UAE currently being the number one GCC and the fourth largest global investor in Africa. Most recently, the UAE and Kenya signed a landmark Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to accelerate trade and investment in agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare, travel and tourism, financial services and renewable energy. The agreement between Emirates SkyCargo and Astral Aviation supports the prosperous relationship and lays a foundation for further growth, by improving trade flows and generating new opportunities that help strengthen global economies. This also helps to achieve the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which aims to increase Africa’s exports to the rest of the world by 32% by 2035.

Emirates SkyCargo first began operations to Africa in April 1986, with the inaugural flight to Cairo, Egypt. Over the next four decades, the airline has steadily scaled operations and increased frequencies, now offering customers seven scheduled freighters and bellyhold capacity on 172 passenger flights per week to 20 destinations in Africa.

With global hubs in Nairobi, Johannesburg, Liege and Dubai, Astral Aviation has been flying the blue skies of Africa for 24 years, providing reliable and cost-effective airfreight solutions.

