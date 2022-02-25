DUBAI- Emirates has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Under the agreement, both the tourism body and Emirates will explore joint initiatives and opportunities for collaboration that will enhance each party’s marketing and promotional efforts to attract travellers to Thailand.

The MoC was signed in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports. It was signed by Orhan Abbas, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations - Far East at Emirates, and Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Europe, Africa, Middle East and Americas).

Also present at the signing ceremony were Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand; Chairat Sirivat, Consul-General of Thailand to the UAE; and Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates.

Through the MoC, Emirates will develop initiatives to boost tourism to the Kingdom by showcasing it to customers across its global network. The airline will also engage in efforts to promote the country through its network of agents in key strategic markets in addition to collaborating on joint familiarisation trips designed to appeal to various customer segments.

Orhan Abbas said, "Emirates launched operations to Thailand more than 30 years ago, and its destinations are among the most popular in our Southeast Asian network, especially amongst holidaymakers from the US, Europe, and the Middle East. We are delighted to join hands with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to boost tourism to the country, and build on the success achieved over the years, thanks to our long-standing relationship. We look forward to highlighting its diverse offerings to industry stakeholders and customers and helping them achieve their tourism targets, to support Thailand’s post-pandemic recovery."

For his side, Yuthasak Supasorn said, "This Memorandum of Cooperation will pave the way for strategic tourism collaboration efforts between TAT and Emirates. TAT will assist Emirates in developing airline passenger traffic from key strategy markets by supporting tour operators and travel agents in agreed target markets across the Emirates network with promotional giveaways, special promotional packages, incentives, and marketing spend."