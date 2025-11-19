Dubai's Emirates revealed a previously undisclosed order for eight Airbus A350-900 jets on Wednesday, a day after ruling out an immediate order for larger A350-1000 aircraft.

The order had previously been posted by Airbus as a transaction with an unnamed buyer. Although it is not new on the planemaker's books, the decision to go public during the Dubai Airshow was seen as a gesture of support after Emirates placed an order for 65 Boeing 777X on Monday, delegates said.

