Dubai International (DXB) will see an upsurge in traffic over the next few weeks, as travellers flock to the region for big-ticket winter events, including the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

UAE-based long-haul operator Emirates Airline said on Friday that both inbound and outbound air travel through Dubai will be busy starting this weekend until late December 2022.

“From the 19th of November, Dubai will begin to see a surge in inbound traffic including visitors for the myriad of winter events,” the airline said. Inbound traffic will also get a boost from other major events hosted in the UAE, such as the Emirates Dubai 7s, which is set to welcome 5,500 athletes from 32 countries.

As for outbound traffic, the airline said Dubai will see an uptick during the UAE National Day, as residents enjoy the long weekend, and from December 16 onwards, there will be a “seasonal super outbound peak” for the Christmas holidays. Schools are also expected to close for the winter break in December.

For those travelling during the month-long busy period, it is best to reach the airport earlier than usual, the airline said.

“In addition to arriving to the airport up to three hours before the flight, passengers are advised to take advantage of digital check-in, home and remote check-in options, smart gates and handy luggage drop services,” Emirates said.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Mily Chakrabarty)

