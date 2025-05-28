Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths has hailed Dubai International (DXB) being recognised once again as the region’s leading hub in ACI’s 2024 Air Connectivity Ranking.

In a statement, Griffiths said: "We are pleased to see Dubai International (DXB) recognised once again as the region’s leading hub in ACI’s 2024 Air Connectivity Ranking.

"What sets DXB apart is not only the scale of our network, but the consistency and quality of the connections the airport provides. With more than 100 international airlines serving 265 plus destinations across six continents, DXB continues to play a vital role in enabling global trade, tourism and economic opportunity.

"But connectivity at this level only matters if it is delivered with precision. Our strength lies in combining reach with efficiency, ensuring fast, seamless and secure journeys for tens of millions of guests each year," he said.

"This recognition reflects the oneDXB spirit - a shared commitment of our airline partners, the broader airport community and the city of Dubai. Together, we are shaping a model of airport connectivity that is agile, guest-focused and economically significant, not just for the region but for the world," Griffiths added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).