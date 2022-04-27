Dubai Airports today confirmed plans to leverage the capacity and infrastructure of Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai's second airport, to ensure a seamless guest experience during the planned temporary closure of Dubai International's (DXB) northern runway from 9th May to 22nd June, 2022.

Dubai International's (DXB) northern runway will close for a 45-day period to undergo a comprehensive upgrade designed to boost safety, service and capacity levels for the tens of millions of passengers that use the airport every year.

DWC will handle more than 1,000 flights per week during the rehabilitation period, with the majority of those flights being operated by flydubai, Spice Jet, Indigo and Gulf Air.

To accommodate the additional passenger traffic, DWC will reopen its guest experience and service touchpoints to ensure a smooth transition. The airport's facilities, including restaurants, cafes and retail outlets, will be fully operational, and check-in desks, customs and immigration will also be ready to welcome guests returning to the airport.

To ensure disruption is limited during the period, Dubai Airports is advising all passengers who are due to travel into or out of Dubai during the closure period to check with their respective airlines in advance to confirm the airport and/or terminal.

Dubai Airports has also announced a special series of transport links between DXB and DWC. These will provide flexible options for those travelling during the 45-day closure, including an inter-airport complimentary 24/7 coach service for transfers between the two airports, free on-site parking facilities for passengers at DWC and special fares for RTA taxis flagged for journeys from DWC.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports said, "The planning of this important infrastructure project was carefully done to minimise disruption to our passengers and ensure our partners across the Dubai aviation community are working seamlessly to maintain the highest safety and guest experience standards at both Dubai International and Dubai World Central airports."

The northern runway rehabilitation project will involve the placement of approximately 160,000 tonnes of asphalt and 30,000m3 of concrete to strengthen and resurface the runway and the adjacent taxiways. Some 264 km of secondary cables will be replaced, and over 4,400 runway lights have been upgraded to modern, economic and environmentally friendly technology as part of the project.

DXB's northern runway previously underwent a similar rehabilitation programme in 2014, and the southern runway was refurbished in 2019.



