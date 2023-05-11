UAE - The number of women in UAE’s aviation industry is on the rise with nearly 27,000 female workers currently employed in the sector across the country, accounting for 42 per cent of the workforce, industry executives said during the Dubai Airport Show conference.

“If you want to build your nation, you need to build a generation first. Women's empowerment is essential for improvement of the society. For this, women's education and training are more important. We need to educate parents and children as well about employment opportunities in aviation,” said Mervat Sultan, president of the Women in Aviation Middle East Chapter.

More than 150 exhibitors from 20 countries, 100-plus buyers; 4,000 trade visitors from over 20 countries are taking part in the 22nd edition of the three-day exhibition.

Exhibitors from the US, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, Turkey, Netherlands, China, Belgium, Korea and Sweden, the UAE and several other countries are showcasing the latest innovations.

“Women are in all areas of aviation, not only as pilots. There are more engineers, air traffic controllers, medical, technical and legal staff,” Sultan said.

In another speech, Sheikha Mozah Bint Marwan Al Maktoum, First Lieutenant Pilot, Dubai Police Airwing, said the gender gap is still big in the aviation field and an effective roadmap is needed to resolve this issue. She said she formed Shehana, a Women in Aviation Association, to empower and support women in the aviation industry.

“Women in the UAE are not just heard and seen but respected and included. To improve gender equality there is a need for collaboration of sponsors, government and organizations supporting women in aviation,” she said.

Kuljit S. Ghata-Aura, President, Boeing Middle East Türkiye and Africa, said the UAE has made significant strides in empowering women in the aviation industry.

“Boeing has taken steps to support gender equality in the workplace in the UAE,” he said, adding that Boeing has partnered with the government and other stakeholders in promoting gender equity in the aviation sector.

Over the past year, we have made significant progress, with women accounting for 33 per cent of our new hires in the region, compared to 26 per cent in 2020,” he concluded.

