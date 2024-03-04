Riyadh: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in partnership with the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, has announced the implementation of the second phase of the Saudization of licensed aviation professions in private sector establishments where five or more workers are employed in one of the targeted aviation professions.



This is set to begin on March 04, 2024, as part of the ministries' efforts to provide stable and incentivized employment opportunities for both male and female citizens and enhance their participation in the job market.



The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced that the targeted professions in the second phase will include the Flight Attendant profession with a 60% focus and Fixed-Wing Pilot with a 70% emphasis. Workers in these aviation professions are required to obtain a professional accreditation certificate from the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).



The Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services has emphasized its commitment to overseeing the implementation of the second phase. The goal is to empower private sector establishments by providing comprehensive support and employment programs available through the Human Resources and Social Development system. This assistance is intended to facilitate the hiring and attraction of national talents.



The Ministry has issued a procedural guide outlining all aspects of the decision, its implementation mechanism, and the support and employment programs extended to private sector establishments.