Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS), Emirates Airline and Thales have signed a Collaborative Research Agreement (CRA) to pioneer cutting-edge research aimed at reducing holding patterns for all flights arriving at Dubai International, supporting more efficient UAE airspace management.

This collaboration for a safer and more efficient UAE airspace management reinforces the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 target.

Holding patterns provide a safe, orderly system to sequence arriving aircraft during peak traffic and runway congestion.

Aircraft fly carefully choreographed racetrack-shaped circuits at designated altitudes to ensure smooth arrivals.

While holding patterns are essential for safety and operational flow, minimising their occurrence reduces fuel consumption and associated carbon emissions.

Under this agreement, the three partners will work together to research innovative ways to optimise aviation traffic management.

Central to their efforts will be the integration of advanced AI technologies, which will play a pivotal role in identifying potential congestion areas and providing recommendations to stakeholders.

By leveraging these AI-driven insights, the collaboration aims to help air traffic controllers and airlines minimise delays, enhance predictability, and boost operational efficiency throughout the entire airspace network.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).