Riyadh: Colleges of Excellence, the leading provider of technical and vocational training in the Kingdom, and Riyadh Air, the new Saudi Arabian airline, have signed a partnership agreement aimed at training and empowering men and women - for the first time - in the field of aircraft maintenance engineering.



Governor of the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation Ahmed Al-Fuhaid attended the signing ceremony.



This partnership is part of the two institutions' efforts to enhance women's participation in the aviation industry and enable them to obtain jobs in this promising field.



The agreement, which was signed by CEO of Colleges of Excellence Ayman Al-Abdullah and CEO of Riyadh Air Tony Douglas, aims to facilitate the exchange of experience and information, implement studies and consulting services, offer training courses covering aircraft maintenance and advanced technologies, and provide specialized training programs to qualify the first batch of women in aircraft maintenance engineering by providing them with the necessary knowledge and skills.