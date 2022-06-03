Bahrain - Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the launch of its direct flights to Nice, France starting from June 2, with two weekly flights.

On this new addition to the airline’s network, Gulf Air Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi commented: “It is very exciting for the national carrier of Bahrain to reach further places and connect multiple cities in the East and the West to its hub in Bahrain. On the western side of our network map, we are launching flights to Nice on the Cote d'Azur as a boutique destination catering to our premium leisure travellers.

“As we operate our flights to this popular seasonal destination with our environment-conscious Airbus 321neo aircraft featuring flat-beds and superior in-flight entertainment system, we are confident our passengers will experience more enjoyable journeys with Gulf Air.”

Gulf Air will be operating its Airbus 321neo aircraft on its new route, with two weekly flights to Nice via Milan.

