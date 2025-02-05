Bahrain - Plans to maintain the runway at the Bahrain International Airport (BIA) have been announced by the Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) as part of an initiative to enhance safety, efficiency and operational sustainability.

This was unveiled during a field visit to the airport by Gulf Air Group chairman Khalid Taqi, BAC chief executive Mohamed Al Binfalah and other members of the management teams.

The inaugural project includes rubber removal and friction testing, asphalt patching and remarking, shoulder repairs and strip grading, joint sealant and nitoseal application, Airfield Ground Lighting repairs, LED upgrades, photometric testing and manhole drainage.

Maintenance plans were unveiled to enhance safety and efficiency

Additionally, survey work will be conducted at two locations around the runway. The Rayya Road expansion project, led by the Works Ministry will include replacing Runway 12L approach lights with LEDs.

BAC facility management acting vice president Eyad Ismaeel stated that the plans reinforce the company’s commitment to operational excellence and ensuring that BIA remains a leading regional hub.

The runway being inspected

BAC is co-ordinating with the Bahrain Civil Aviation Authority to adhere to regulatory guidelines and international aviation safety standards.

“This comprehensive runway maintenance plan shows our commitment to maintaining the highest levels of safety and efficiency at BIA throughout 2025,” said Mr Ismaeel.

“By adhering to international aviation safety and operational standards, we are not only enhancing BIA’s regional standing but also ensuring a seamless and secure travel experience for all passengers.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).