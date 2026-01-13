Bahrain - Plans are under way to open a newly designed coastal stretch in east Muharraq to private-sector investment, as part of Bahrain’s drive to unlock the development potential of government-owned land and enhance waterfront destinations.

The Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry confirmed that the east Muharraq coastline, for which preliminary designs have already been completed, is being prepared for inclusion among projects to be developed in partnership with the private sector.

The project is expected to be presented on the Government Land Investment Platform during the first half of 2026.

Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak said the initiative reflects a strategic approach to development that balances economic returns with public benefit.

“We are working on including the east Muharraq coast, following the completion of its initial designs, within the list of projects to be offered in partnership with the private sector,” Mr Al Mubarak said.

“The project will be showcased on the Government Land Investment Platform in the first half of 2026.”

He explained that the preliminary designs were prepared to ensure flexibility, sustainability and efficient land use, allowing the site to accommodate a range of potential development concepts.

“Our aim is to attract high-quality investments that add real value to the area, enhance the urban and environmental landscape, and ensure that the coast serves the community as well as investors,” the minister said.

Mr Al Mubarak noted that offering the project through the Government Land Investment Platform ensures transparency and equal opportunities for investors, while enabling the government to select proposals that best meet development objectives.

“Partnerships with the private sector allow us to benefit from expertise, innovation and financing capabilities, while maintaining oversight to protect public interest and achieve long-term sustainability,” he added.

The ministry said further technical, legal and financial assessments will be completed ahead of the project’s official listing, with details on land use, investment mechanisms and development requirements to be announced closer to the launch date.

East Muharraq has increasingly been identified as a strategic development zone, given its proximity to residential areas, transport links and the wider Muharraq governorate’s urban expansion plans.

The proposed coastal development is expected to support tourism, leisure and community-oriented activities, while creating new economic opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for residents.

“We see projects like this as an opportunity to transform key locations into vibrant waterfront spaces that reflect Bahrain’s development vision and meet the needs of present and future generations,” Mr Al Mubarak said.

Once listed on the platform, the east Muharraq coastal project is expected to attract strong interest from local and regional developers, particularly those specialising in mixed-use and waterfront developments.

