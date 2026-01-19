His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa was briefed on the proposed master plan to redevelop Awali City in Bahrain, within the framework of ongoing efforts to develop and modernise the various cities and villages of the Kingdom while preserving their historical and cultural identity.

The plan covers commercial, office, and residential units, as well as green spaces, in addition to a pedestrian and sports pathway that harmoniously links new and existing neighbourhoods, reported BNA.

He was updated on the project by His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bapco Energies, who met him at the Safriya Palace along with members of the company’s Board of Directors.

His Majesty commended the efforts of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad, his leadership of the Kingdom’s energy sector, and the dedicated work led by His Highness and the Board of Directors of Bapco Energies during the phase of development being witnessed by the sector across its various companies.

HH Shaikh Nasser said the master plan for the city’s development focuses on three main principles: preserving the architectural identity and urban heritage of the city; redeveloping and modernising residential and commercial buildings and public facilities; and completing the development of lands located within the city as interconnected neighbourhoods through adaptive and complementary uses of existing buildings, said the BNA report.

He confirmed that the project’s vision ensures the creation of an integrated urban fabric that reflects the distinct character of Awali City and a contemporary lifestyle, as an extension of the city’s civilisational heritage since 1934.

