Dubai's new Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) is a testament to the emirate's vision for the future and its ambition for global leadership in travel.

The airport, designed to handle up to 260 million passengers annually, is set to significantly boost Dubai's economic growth, with passenger traffic in the emirates anticipated to increase by over 4 percent in the coming years.

As a cornerstone of Dubai and the UAE's economic development, Al Maktoum International will attract more investments, create new job opportunities, and stimulate various economic sectors.

Kamil Al Awadhi, Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East at the International Air Transport Association (IATA), stated to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the UAE is a leader in the aviation sector, emphasising that the new airport will support the rising number of visitors, projected to grow by 4 percent annually in the coming years.

Khaled Al Issawi, Director of the Gulf and Near East Region at IATA, highlighted that the growth rate of aviation in the UAE, particularly in Dubai, is among the highest globally. He stressed the importance of planning for the future over the next 20 to 30 years to accommodate this growth.

Adel Ahmad Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer of Emirates Airlines, told WAM that the establishment of Al Maktoum Airport will positively impact Dubai’s economy and support Emirates Airlines’ future expansions, adding that the airport's capacity to manage the increasing number of passengers will be crucial for the airline's growth.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, stated that the new airport will revolutionise airport operations to make travel more convenient for passengers.

Cushman & Wakefield, a global real estate services company, forecasts that residential and commercial properties near the airport will become more popular, while Knight Frank, an international real estate consulting firm, emphasised the significant impact this expansion will have on the real estate market.

Furthermore, Standard & Poor's Global credit ratings agency noted that the project would influence the city's economy and the real estate sector, especially in nearby areas. Savills, another global real estate services company, also expects that the airport expansion will spur the development of numerous infrastructure projects in its vicinity.