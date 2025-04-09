Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is expanding its global network yet further with the launch of flights to Peshawar, Pakistan, starting 29th September 2025.

The new route will connect Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi (AUH) with Bacha Khan International Airport (PEW) in Peshawar, offering seamless connections to Etihad’s growing list of dots on its route map.

Etihad will operate the route using its modern Airbus A320 family aircraft, featuring eight seats in Business Class and 150 in Economy, ensuring passengers enjoy Etihad’s award-winning service onboard. Initially operating five times a week, with daily flights beginning on 22nd November 2025.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said, "We are thrilled to further expand our presence in Pakistan with the launch of our daily service between Abu Dhabi and Peshawar. This new route reflects our commitment to providing vital connectivity for travellers between Pakistan and the Gulf, Africa, Europe, and North America. In addition to new flights to Peshawar, we are boosting our frequency to Karachi to 17 flights a week from 1 October."