Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) has granted a foreign operator permit to AirX Charter to operate on-demand private flights domestically within the kingdom, after the company met all regulatory standards, aviation safety requirements, and applicable conditions in the Kingdom.

The move comes as part of GACA’s efforts to enhance the efficiency of the general (private) aviation sector and expand air services in the Kingdom, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

GACA Executive Vice President for Aviation Safety and Environmental Sustainability Sulaiman Al-Muhaimedi handed over the permit at the authority’s headquarters in Riyadh to AirX Charter CEO Houssam Hazzoury, in the presence of several GACA leaders and executives from both sides.

AirX Charter will commence on-demand general aviation operations among various airports across the Kingdom, contributing to the development of the private aviation market and meeting the accelerating needs of the tourism and business sectors.

