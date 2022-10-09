airBaltic has launched flights from Dubai to Riga, the capital city of Latvia all year round with four weekly flights during the winter season and for the first time in the company`s history, three weekly flights during the summer.

airBaltic has published its flight schedule for the upcoming summer season next year, which will begin at the end of March 2023. The airline plans to launch 18 new routes from the Baltics and to connect Riga to almost 70 routes across its network.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic, said: “This is the largest number of new routes in a single season we have ever seen at airBaltic. We continue to be committed to our home cities in the Baltics and improving connectivity to and from the region. We are glad to expand airBaltic offering for the next summer season both with new route additions and increased flight frequencies on our existing leisure and city break routes.”

Since May 2020, airBaltic operates all its flights with a single aircraft type – Airbus A220-300, thus minimizing the complexity and benefiting from the additional efficiency provided by the aircraft. The airline’s fleet now consists of 36 A220-300 aircraft with three more still planned to join in 2022.

