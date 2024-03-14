Air France-KLM has offered a series of special fares for passengers travelling from cities across the Middle East to the Air France hub at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and KLM hub at Amsterdam-Schiphol, and on to the group’s global network of destinations across Europe and North America.

The special fare seats are available from now until April 2 for travel until November 30, 2024.

Ramadan promotional fares are available to passengers flying from Egypt, Lebanon, and the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The promotions are available across all classes of travel.

Air-France KLM offers 54 weekly flights from various cities in the Middle East to the airline’s two hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol, connecting passengers to the global network of destinations in Europe and the Americas.

