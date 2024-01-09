The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for November 2023 global air cargo markets indicating the strongest year-on-year growth in roughly two years.

This is partly due to weakness in November 2022, but also reflects a fourth consecutive month of strengthening demand for air cargo.

Global demand for air cargo, measured in cargo tonne-kilometres (CTKs), increased by 8.3 percent compared to November 2022. For international operations, demand growth was 8.1 percent.

Capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometres (ACTKs), was up 13.7 percent compared to November 2022 (+11.6 percent for international operations). Most of the capacity growth continues to be attributable to the increase in belly capacity as international passenger markets continue their post-COVID recovery.

Compared to November 2019 (pre-COVID-19), demand is down 2.5 percent while capacity is up 4.1 percent.

“November air cargo demand was up 8.3 percent on 2022—the strongest year-on-year growth in almost two years. That is a doubling of October’s 3.8 percent increase and a fourth month of positive market development. It is shaping up to be an encouraging year-end for air cargo despite the significant economic concerns that were present throughout 2023 and continue on the horizon,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director-General.