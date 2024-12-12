Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has announced the resumption of its direct flights from Sharjah (UAE) to Beirut (Lebanon).

The reinstated service underscores Air Arabia's commitment to offering accessible and convenient travel options to its passengers, the airline said.

Starting December 18, Air Arabia will operate daily non-stop flights between Sharjah International Airport and Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport.

Air Arabia operates a modern fleet of 79 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. Offering passengers, a value-added onboard experience, the aircraft is equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming, and ‘SkyCafe’ an onboard catering service at affordable prices. In addition, Air Arabia offers ‘Air Rewards’ an innovative and generous loyalty program through which passengers can earn, transfer, and spend points.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).