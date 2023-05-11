UAE - Air Arabia, a leading low-cost carrier (LCC), has launched daily direct flights between Sharjah and Bangkok in Thailand starting from June 30.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of our latest route to Bangkok, the vibrant capital city of Thailand. This exciting addition to our route network from Sharjah International Airport reaffirms our unwavering commitment to continuously provide our customers with new options of affordable air travel.”

He added: “We look forward to the start of operations and we are confident that this new route will further contribute to the trade and tourism ties between both countries while providing our customer base with the opportunity to travel direct between both cities.”

Enabling passengers to experience convenient and affordable travel opportunities, Air Arabia Group operates a fleet of 68 Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across the fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin.

In addition to ‘SkyTime’, the free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices, customers can also enjoy a wide variety of delicacies between snacks, meals, and sandwiches from the on-board ‘SkyCafe’ menu at affordable prices.

